Analyst Claims Celtics Got Better With Kristaps Porzingis Trade

The Boston Celtics are at the center of NBA news after reportedly trading away the heart and soul of the franchise, Marcus Smart, for center Kristaps Porzingis.

While some praised Boston for pulling off the blockbuster trade that sent their nine-year guard to Memphis, some called it a “big mistake” for the Celtics. However, Fox Sports Analyst Chris Broussard said on “First Things First” believes the Celtics only got better with the move and inserted his two cents on how Porzingis will open up the “offensive versatility” for Boston.

“I think they got better. It’s not the type of move that makes you go ‘Oh, they’re all world leaders now. Who’s going to touch them?'” Broussard said. “But they did get better for several reasons.”

Broussard said the Celtics gained another three-point shooter in Porzingis to complement the style of play coach Joe Mazzulla had implemented in his first season on the bench.

“Now you got a young guy that shoots the three better, and so that’s big. He opens up the offensive versatility for this team,” Broussard explained. “They really had nobody that could post up. He is one of the most efficient post-up guys in the league behind (Nikola) Jokić.”

Broussard also discussed how Porzingis would elevate the Celtics’ defense in the lane.

“He’s not like a phenomenal defender, but he’s a very good rim protector, just I mean sheer size, but he is a legitimate rim protector,” Broussard said. “So if you have him and Robert Williams III out there, you’re not getting to the lane and scoring on these guys at the rim.”

Talking about the importance of Smart in a Celtics’ jersey, Broussard stated another guard actually made the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year expendable.

“I think his attitude, his toughness was great, but Derrick White made his expendable,” Broussard explained. “White shoots the three better. Last year he emerged as a better defender than Smart.”

As one of the leaders of the C’s, Smart’s departure is something Broussard said: “had to happen.”

“This had to happen,” Broussard said. “It allows (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown to kind of become the leaders of the team. Horfors is still like that veteran voice but they needed to kind of take ownership.”