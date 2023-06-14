Major League Baseball players never are afraid to show off extra accessories to their uniforms, but fans at Citi Field on Tuesday night saw something very unique.

The Yankees and Mets renewed their New York rivalry as both sides appeared to be heading in the wrong direction. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner sent a message to his players amid Aaron Judge’s stint on the injured list, and the Bronx Bombers got the message.

The Yankees beat the Mets, 7-6, to take the series’ first game, and Oswaldo Cabrera was called on as a defensive sub in right field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The YES Network broadcast caught a glimpse of the utility man’s necklace, which had his grandmother’s tooth on it. Clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits revealed on the broadcast Cabrera told her his mom instructed him to wear his grandmother’s tooth around his necklace.

There wasn’t a follow-up explanation of why his mother made the request, but Cabrera told Marakovits if his mom tells him to do something, he’ll do it.

The 24-year-old went 0-for-1 at the plate Tuesday, but he did offer fans a “you don’t see that everyday” moment, as YES Network broadcasters pointed out.