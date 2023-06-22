Zach Lowe believes, on paper, the Celtics’ reported three-team trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies was a great move for the franchise.

However, the NBA insider still has some reservations about how it will pan out on the court for Boston.

The Celtics reportedly collected a pair of first-round draft picks in the blockbuster trade ironed out last Wednesday night, but the main prize for the organization was Kristaps Porzingis. Boston clearly has high hopes for the uniquely talented big man, as Brad Stevens and company stuck with their plan to acquire Porzingis after the initial trade framework didn’t make it to the finish line.

Lowe assessed the trade — which sent Marcus Smart to Memphis — Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up,” and he has some concerns about Porzingis’ fit in Boston.

“No. 1, I think Marcus Smart is the best passer on a team that does not have a lot of great passers in Boston,” Lowe said. “That’s one of the reasons their crunch-time offense has melted down. No. 2, I love the fit of Porzingis as a stretch center, a 3-point shooting center. He can post up a little bit, particularly when one of (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown is on the bench. But can he play with Robert Williams if Robert Williams is healthy? He can probably play with Al Horford, but who’s closing games for them?

“Those are all questions. How does he fit into their defensive scheme, which has been heavy on switches? They made themselves bigger, which they probably needed to do, but they have three guys now who are really centers in Horford, Robert Williams and Porzingis. I realize that this trade is a hedge against Al Horford’s age and Robert Williams’ injury (history), but I think the fit questions — in particular, the playmaking questions — are kind of interesting for Boston.”

Fortunately for Joe Mazzulla and the new-look Celtics coaching staff, they have the whole summer to figure out how to best utilize Porzingis. Not to mention, Lowe’s concerns might simmer as the offseason unfolds, as Boston reportedly is “far from done” making moves.