Alex Rodriguez Thinks Ex-Red Sox Exec Should Run Angels, Trade Shohei Ohtani

While the Los Angeles Angels are trying to keep Shohei Ohtani, former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez not only thinks the club should trade the phenom but Mike Trout as well.

“I think this needs a serious, serious situation and a bold move,” Rodriguez said on FOX Sports MLB’s coverage at the 2023 Home Run Derby. “I think the Angels win a world championship in five years if they do this. First, you trade Ohtani. Then, you trade Mike Trout. And you try to get five or six players, load up with first rounders. The next thing that you have to do is bring in a guy like Theo Epstein. Give him ownership and let him run the shop.”

Rodriguez went on to explain that Epstein brought championships to the Boston Red Sox, who had not won since 1918, erasing an 86-year drought, and then with the Chicago Cubs, which hadn’t won since 1908.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz also said the Angels used to be a powerhouse when he played for Boston, but they won with more than one or two players and need to move on from Ohtani because he doesn’t believe Los Angeles will be able to re-sign him.

Derek Jeter added Arturo Moreno doesn’t want to be known as the owner that traded the “overall best talent in sports.”

“Who are you going to go out and get if you do it? I understand it,” Jeter said. “But you can’t get that wrong if you’re going to do it, you can’t get it wrong.”

Jeter humorously repeated the steps Rodriguez put in place for the Angels to rebuild and added that only the front office knows whether or not they are able to re-sign Ohtani or not.

“We don’t know,” Jeter said. “But that’s a tough predicament to be in.”