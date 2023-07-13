Brad Stevens Wants To Make These Moves After Marcus Smart, Grant Williams Trades

The Celtics already have done a fair amount of roster shuffling this NBA offseason, and they’re not done yet.

Brad Stevens revealed as much Wednesday after Boston’s latest NBA Summer League Game in Las Vegas. Stevens’ comments came shortly after the Celtics finalized a three-team deal with the Mavericks and the Spurs that sent Grant Williams to Dallas. This marked Boston’s second three-team trade of the summer, as Stevens and company employed a similar strategy in order to land Kristaps Porzingis.

But Stevens believes there’s still work to be done to the Celtics’ roster, and he revealed those potential tweaks while speaking to the media.

“We’ll try to add obviously a little bit,” Stevens told reporters,” per MassLive. “I’d like to get a little more depth, maybe on the wing, and then also maybe with a four/three type. I feel pretty good about our bigs. We’ve got a couple two-ways, so we’ve got some things we’re still very much looking at.”

Even as currently constructed, the Celtics are more than talented enough to contend for an NBA championship next season. But depth is critical — even in such a star-driven league — so it certainly would be wise for Stevens to add a piece or two to complement his heavy hitters.