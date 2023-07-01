Bruins’ Milan Lucic ‘Coming Back For The Right Reasons’

2011 Stanley Cup Champion Milan Lucic is returning to the Bruins after signing a one-year, $1 million deal Saturday.

The 35-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Calgary Flames, tallying 19 points (seven goals and 12 assists) during the 2022-23 season.

The 16-year veteran took to social media to show thrilled he was about returning to the Black and Gold.

Lucic expressed how excited he is to return to Boston and has high intentions for his return.

Story continues below advertisement

“By no means is this just a reunion just for a farewell tour,” the Bruins forward told reporters on Saturday. “I’m coming back for the right reasons.

“I think I’m coming back to help this team continue to progress and chase a championship. I’m really confident in my abilities to help this team do that.”

Hopefully, the veteran has the season he wants to have in his return and possibly even bring the Stanley Cup back to Boston.