Who says you can’t come home again?

Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic is doing just that. The veteran gritty forward has inked a one-year, $1 million dollar deal to return to Boston for the upcoming centennial season.

As excited as the fans are, Lucic himself appears to be ecstatic to return to the city and team he called home for the first eight years of his NHL career.

Lucic changed his profile picture on Twitter and posted the same picture on Instagram with the message, “I’m back!!”

Story continues below advertisement

The 16-year veteran last played for the Bruins in 2014-15 before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings in the offseason for goaltender Martin Jones, defenseman Colin Miller and the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft which was used to select Jakub Zboril.

Although Lucic spent the last eight seasons playing in the Western Conference for the Kings, the Edmonton Oilers and most recently, the Calgary Flames, he still has a strong connection to the Bruins organization, including superstar David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak reposted a portion of Lucic’s Instagram story with a snippet of his own — the two forwards embraced in front of an opposing goaltender’s net after recording a goal.

The Bruins welcomed Lucic back to the Black and Gold family by posting a tribute video featuring some of the bruiser’s biggest hits and fights.

Story continues below advertisement

The best journey takes you home 👊 pic.twitter.com/9JomW5Qz3s — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2023

Lucic undoubtedly will be welcomed back by longtime Bruin and friend Brad Marchand and will be reunited with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — if the two centermen return for one more season.

It’s worth noting, Lucic was Krejci’s linemate for the majority of the winger’s tenure in Boston. Could they reunite on the third or fourth line this year?