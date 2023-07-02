Veteran forward Milan Lucic reunited with the Bruins, signing a one-year, $1 million deal Saturday and is ready to face changes since the last time he played in Boston.

Entering his 17th season, Lucic comes with the same want-to-win attitude and championship mindset he’s always played with, since winning the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

“Obviously, you want to continue to be at your best and continue to keep building. You always try to chase a championship and you always want to win. For me, that’s the main reason for playing,” Lucic told reporters Saturday. “I was lucky and fortunate enough to experience that early in my career and experience that as a Boston Bruin, which is such a special thing.”

The 35-year-old went on to note he’s changed on and off the ice since last sporting the Spoked-B.

“As time goes on, things change. Roles change, you change as a player and a person, that’s the thing. I’m not the same player and person who I was ten years ago. I understand that I’m going to be playing in a different role, in a new role,” the forward continued. “But at the end of the day, my mindset is still the same as to what I’m trying to achieve, and that’s to win a championship.

“That was the main reason why I reached out and wanted to play for Team Canada in the championship, it’s because I wanted to win something again, and I’m so grateful I had the opportunity and got to win that gold medal in Finland this past May,” Lucic told reporters. “That’s something I obviously want to experience again in the NHL. No better place to do it than in Boston if we can achieve that.”

The veteran discussed what his role would look like and what he would bring to the Bruins on the ice.

“I think on the ice, you would have to talk to (Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery) about that more than anything. The coach obviously has a place for me, and you look at my role the past couple of years… I’ve been a ten to twelve minute guy that can play anywhere in the lineup,” Lucic said. “But that’s ultimately something you would have to talk to Monty about and we’ve talked about that. I’m excited for whatever role he gives me.”

The forward is ready to step into whatever role Montgomery decides to put him in and be a leader for the Bruins squad as a whole.