The Bruins on Monday traded Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Blackhawks for Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell.

That wasn’t general manager Don Sweeney’s only move, though, as Boston announced another trade shortly after its cap-clearing deal with Chicago.

The Bruins also on Monday acquired defenseman Reilly Walsh from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

Walsh, a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, is a native of Framingham, Mass., with exactly one game of NHL experience during the 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old blueliner totaled 23 goals and 76 assists for 99 points in 174 career AHL games with the Utica Comets.

Regula, Mitchell and Walsh all are right-shot defensemen.