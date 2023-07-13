Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Appearance At Drake’s Boston Concert

There are few people who know TD Garden as well as Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

The four-time All-Star has suited up for 266 games at TD Garden, logging more than 7,000 minutes on the parquet across six seasons. Tatum’s familiarity with the former Fleet Center made him the perfect person to accompany rapper Drake at his concert Wednesday.

“I got my brother Jayson Tatum with me,” Drake told the Boston crowd, per the Celtics’ official Twitter account.

The 25-year-old walked the Canadian rapper to the stage, working his way through what was surely a crowd full of Celtics fans.

Drake brought Jayson Tatum out in Boston to “Look What You Done.”



Song choice too good. (via @bredhampton) pic.twitter.com/njmpBFfY6V — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 13, 2023

It has been a busy summer for Tatum, who has made his way around the country for different events promoting his signature shoe and supporting the WNBA. He’s also seen friends Marcus Smart and Grant Williams depart Boston, with a newcomer already making an impression.