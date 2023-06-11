Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams Show Support At WNBA Games

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams were in attendance at two of six WNBA games happening Sunday.

Tatum made an appearance at Michelob ULTRA Arena to see the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces face off against the Chicago Sky. The Aces have been putting up good numbers all around, with only one loss on the season thus far. Vegas star A’ja Wilson, 2022 WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, finished with a double-double on the day with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago standouts Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey netted 18 and 20 points, respectively. With Tatum in attendance, the Aces came out on top 93-80 to advance to 8-1 on the season.

On the other hand, Williams was spotted at Barclays Center with Brooklyn Nets’ small forward Mikal Bridges for the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings game. The Celtics forward was seen wearing a shoulder sling and cast, having just had successful hand surgery Saturday.

It is evident that the two were enjoying themselves at the game and “loving the energy,” as ESPN tweeted. Williams saw some impressive performances from both sides, but the Liberty came out on top and beat the Wings 102-93. New York forward Breanna Stewart had herself a game with 32 points, while guard Sabrina Ionescu put up 22 points. Arike Ogunbowale led the way for Dallas finishing with 25 points, and forward Satou Sabally added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges and Grant Williams are loving the energy in Barclays at the Wings-Liberty game ? pic.twitter.com/vGUyFVPuw6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 11, 2023

Tatum and Williams made an effort to support their female counterparts and got to see two competitive games.