Celtics’ Summer League Star Vying For Two-Way Contract

The NBA Summer League provides a great opportunity for the league’s young players to try and capture a roster spot.

There are over 400 players trying to find their way onto an NBA roster in 2023, but only about 30 non-rookies will be successful in getting the job done. Among them, a member of the Boston Celtics’ summer squad that few saw coming.

Jay Scrubb has been a stud for the Celtics, serving as their best player through four games. The 22-year-old combined to score 66 points in those contests.

Scrubb’s play has influenced many to believe that he is deserving of a two-way contract. The Celtics have two left to give, with JD Davison signing on for another season early in the summer, meaning it’s a possibility that Scrubb sticks around.

That’s only if he wants to, though.

Scrubb has passed on two-way contract offers in the past, so making a return to the G-League might not sound all that intriguing. He does have NBA experience, after all, playing in 24 career games with the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. He’s even made it clear that he believes he’s NBA ready during the summer slate.

“It was a crazy transition for me, going from junior college to the league, but I feel like my talent speaks for itself,” Scrubb said Sunday, per Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “I can compete with the best, and I’m here. … Just confidence in myself, there’s a lot of great guys out here competing. I just want to show that I’m one of the best players here. That’s all I really want.”

The Celtics also have other options, with Justin Champagnie and Olek Balcerowski each having solid summers, as well.