Celtics Sign JD Davison To Two-Way Deal Amid Summer League

The Boston Celtics announced their latest offseason transaction while facing the Washington Wizards in NBA Summer League action on Sunday night.

Boston signed second-year guard JD Davison to a two-way contract, per team announcement. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davison, who suited up against the Wizards in Las Vegas, spend the majority of his rookie year playing for the Maine Celtics in the G League. There Davison averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field through 44 games played, finishing fourth among all players in the G League with 339 total assists.

JD jam right from tip 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/gfvKPY86zJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 9, 2023

The 20-year-old Alabama product recorded a snippets-worth of playing time with the Celtics, racking up miscellaneous minutes behind Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard. Davison appeared in 12 games, averaging 5.5 minutes and scoring 1.6 points off 19 total field goal attempts.

Now, with the season months away and the front office getting busy, Davison continues to showcase his abilities in Summer League play. He scored 14 points, going 5-of-14 from the field with 11 assists to notch a double-double during Boston’s 99-88 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night, which dropped the C’s to 0-2 prior to their contest with the Wizards.

It’s likely that Davison will remain in the G League next season, where he’d get the greatest opportunity to play, considering Boston’s roster is still guard heavy having added Jordan Walsh through the draft.