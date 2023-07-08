Jordan Walsh’s Possible Celtics Role Shows In Summer League Debut

In seeing Grant Williams depart for the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal, the Boston Celtics lost their only true three-and-D player.

It appears they might have already found one to replace him.

Jordan Walsh, the No. 38 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, shined in the Celtics’ loss to the Heat in Summer League action on Saturday. The 19-year-old scored 18 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc, adding five rebounds, two steals and a block on the afternoon.

It was exactly what Walsh was hoping to show in his debut.

“At this point, it’s about playing my role to the best ability that I can,” Walsh told Chris Haynes, per NBA TV’s broadcast. “I know that my goal is to be able to play with the guys on the sideline, guys like Jayson Tatum. I know if I want to play with guys like that I have to make shots — I’ve got to do the dirty work and that’s what I’m preparing myself for.”

Walsh wasn’t exactly a three-point marksman in his time at Arkansas, making just 27.8% of his attempts, but the rookie showed off a solid shooting stroke and built confidence by hitting each of his first three attempts.

The Celtics obviously won’t be looking to make Walsh a one-for-one replacement for Williams, but his defensive ability should make him a shoo-in for regular season action. If he can show continued improvement from three-point land, there’s no doubt the 6-foot-7 forward will become a consistent part of Boston’s rotation.

Walsh will return to the court Sunday night, as the Celtics take on the Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.