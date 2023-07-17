DeAndre Hopkins Claps Back After Reportedly Signing With Titans

Word got back to DeAndre Hopkins that a portion of NFL fans questioned his decision to reportedly sign with the Tennessee Titans over the New England Patriots in free agency.

So, the three-time All-Pro wideout decided to clap back on social media while also doing a better job than he did earlier in the day with an Instagram post confirming he’s indeed heading to the Titans.

“I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now,” Hopkins tweeted Sunday night. “Titan up!!”

The uncertainty around Hopkins’s decision to join the Titans is valid, though. The Titans offense a season ago finished third-to-last in the entire league in yards per game and was bottom five in points per game. Tennessee also has a mediocre, at best, quarterback in Ryan Tannehill while relying heavily on star running back Derrick Henry.

And it’s unclear if Hopkins is a true No. 1 wide receiver anymore, able to elevate an offense as he gets set for his 11th NFL season. Hopkins is on the wrong side of 30 and missed the first six games of last season due to violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He recorded 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

Regardless, the Titans still handed the five-time Pro Bowler a two-year, $26 million deal that can jump up to $32 million if Hopkins hits his incentives. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots didn’t pony up the same type of financial offer. That angered some Patriots fans along with Hopkins ultimately choosing another AFC team over New England. Hopkins even tweeted out, “Be mad at your management, not me” Sunday night before deleting it.

But as Hopkins readies himself to suit up for the Titans, it’s evident he’s armed with plenty of motivation.