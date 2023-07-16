DeAndre Hopkins Essentially Confirms Titans Report With Instagram Post

Multiple reports came out Sunday that DeAndre Hopkins will sign with the Tennessee Titans over the New England Patriots in free agency.

While Patriots standout defender Matthew Judon questioned the validity of those reports that have the three-time All-Pro wide receiver landing with the Titans, Hopkins seemed to essentially confirm on Instagram that Tennessee will be his next NFL home.

The 31-year-old Hopkins posted a picture of himself with Titans star running back Derrick Henry after the news broke, seemingly glad to join forces with his new teammate to spearheaded Tennessee’s offense.

Perhaps Henry did more behind-the-scenes recruiting to sway Hopkins to the Titans than Judon did to try to get the 10-year pro to sign with the Patriots. But it certainly helped matters that the Titans reportedly went further than the Patriots when it came to contract terms, offering Hopkins a two-year deal worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins played in just nine games with the Arizona Cardinals last season after missing the first six contests of the campaign due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He ended up making 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Longtime NFL reporter Doug Kyed initially reported Hopkins’ deal with the Titans should become official in the coming days. But that seems only a formality now due to the litany of reports and Hopkins’ social media post.