DeAndre Hopkins made his choice and will sign with the Tennesee Titans, according to multiple reports Sunday, which ended a month-long pursuit from the Patriots.

The three-time All-Pro visited New England and Tennesee last month, and multiple reports seemed to indicate the Patriots were the favorite to sign Hopkins.

But the Titans reportedly were “more aggressive” and that proved to be the difference. Tennessee will sign Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal which can increase to $32 million if the wideout completes incentives in his contract, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added Hopkins will get all of the money in his deal if he has 95 catches, 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns each season.

The reported deal shocked the NFL world and Patriots fans bemoaned the decision, but it made it clear Hopkins aimed to get as much money as possible, with his contract similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. signed for with the Baltimore Ravens. That appeared to be the case before, which might have been why DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley signed extensions to free up cap space. But the Patriots didn’t offer enough for the wideout.

“Patriots stayed in consistent contact with DeAndre Hopkins’ camp through free agency process, but their base financial package wasn’t in the same ballpark as what Titans offered,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted Sunday. “The good vibes between N.E. and Hopkins from his team visit never translated to a workable deal.”

New England still is in solid shape, but Hopkins could have been a vital asset to the passing game and could have been a big help to Mac Jones in his third season. The Patriots remain linked to Dalvin Cook, but if the free agent running back has similar goals to Hopkins, New England could miss out on another free agent before training camp starts on July 26.