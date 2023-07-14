Everyone has had something to say about the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, and former Boston Celtics power forward Glen Davis was no different.

The 7-foot-5, San Antonio Spurs center struggled in his NBA Summer League debut on July 7, but Davis went as far as to call the 19-year-old “soft” when asked how he would fare if matched up against the rookie.

“The length I probably would have struggled with, but the body? Tomato chest,” Davis said in a video tweeted by The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver. “They soft. That boy looked like a little baby Bambi out there the other night, a little baby giraffe walking around. I don’t think he could handle all this pain. I definitely would have used my body against that boy.”

Wembanyama played just two games in the Summer League with a combined 36 points, three assists, 20 rebounds and eight blocks. He played roughly 54 minutes between the two games while shooting 41% from the field.

Davis played eight years in the NBA for the Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers averaging eight points and 4.4 rebounds in 514 games. He was part of the Celtics 2008 Championship team led by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.