San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama made his much anticipated NBA Summer League debut on Friday.

It wasn’t quite what everyone expected.

Wembanyama certainly showed flashes in his debut but failed to separate himself on the offensive end. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finished with just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting from the field, making just one of his six attempts from beyond the arc.

That’s not to say he was horrible, however.

Story continues below advertisement

Wembanyama finished with five blocks, eight rebounds and three assists, displaying some of the other-worldly talent that made him one of the most highly-touted prospects in NBA history.

Victor's handles and vision are absurd. pic.twitter.com/ANpVPWKCZz — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

He also got yammed on.

Story continues below advertisement

KAI JONES HAS OTHERWORLDLY BOUNCE 🤯#NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN pic.twitter.com/p1Ij0INwkc — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

The 19-year-old’s career isn’t going to be defined by his debut, but the insistence on shooting threes and inability to find a rhythm offensively are emblematic that the Spurs and Wembanyama still have work to do in making him the player he is capable of being.

Wemby’s next game will come on Sunday against the Trail Blazers. The Spurs will hope he can take his struggles from Friday and turn things around against No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.