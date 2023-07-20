Florida Marlins third base coach Jody Reed suffered a freak injury when the former Red Sox infielder was hit with a line drive foul ball Wednesday that broke his leg.

Marlins manager Skip Schumake said Reed would be out for some time and Florida would need to replace him according to Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson.

“He’s going to be down,” Schumake told reporters per McPherson. “I’m not sure how long, but he had an X-ray and the doctor said it was broke.”

The foul ball came off the bat of Marlin’s right fielder Jesús Sánchez in Florida’s 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reed played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, making a name for himself while donning the Red Sox uniform for six years in the late 80s and early 90s. The 60-year-old was considered part of the one-two double play punch in Boston’s infield alongside Marty Barrett and later Luis Rivera.

From 1987-1992, Reed appeared in 715 games for the Red Sox while compiling 743 hits, 227 RBIs and 361 runs scored. He walked 319 times and struck out 227 of his 3,067 plate appearances while slashing .280/.358/.372.