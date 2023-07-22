Four Takeaways From United States’ Women’s World Cup Win Vs. Vietnam

The United States beat Vietnam, 3-0, in the opening Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, and there were mixed results in the dominant victory.

The U.S. had 66% possession of the ball and took 28 shots, but the team came into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with high expectations and with the goal of a three-peat.

It opened the last World Cup with a 13-0 thrashing of Thailand, and fans expected the same Friday night. That was unlikely to happen since the game has grown enough in four years that not many teams are going to lose that badly again, even in an expanded tournament.

But a 3-0 win didn’t feel like enough for U.S. fans, and while that might be past results spoiling fans, there were some things to look out for that could affect the U.S. throughout the tournament.

Lineup tinkering

Let’s start with the lineup manager Vlatko Andonovski rolled out. The expectation was for the United States to bring out its best 11, but Andonovski went unique. Julie Ertz, who had been out for over 20 months before returning in April, seemed like a late addition to command the defensive midfield spot. Instead, she started at centerback, which she hadn’t played since 2019. The expectation seemed to be Alana Cook starting alongside Naomi Girma, but Andonovski wanted to add more experience to the lineup. Ertz was fine in the role — the United States mostly were on the attack, so she wasn’t tested that often. She missed a few chances on set pieces, but there wasn’t a lot to say she should or should not start at centerback again.

Andonovski told reporters after the match he was aware of the unexpected lineup he rolled out Friday, and it would not be a surprise if there were adjustments to the starting 11 against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Flashes amid inconsistency

Savannah DeMelo started in the midfield with Andi Sullivan and Lindsey Horan. The trio played well and controlled the match on both sides of the field. DeMelo never played for the national team before, but her form in the National Women’s Soccer League with Racing Lousiville earned her a spot, and her skill set will be needed against stronger opposition. Getting her reps Friday was a sharp move on Andonoski, but there were bound to be growing pains.

The United States missed multiple scoring chances that should have been converted. The players did not have a ton of experience playing with each other and it showed with passes that looked out of sync and missed passing opportunities.

Credit to Vietnam for playing tough and making things difficult for the U.S., especially goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh. Trinity Rodman was the correct option at right wing, but her flashes of speed weren’t enough to make a strong impression. Alex Morgan missed a penalty kick and tried to force the issue too many times instead of letting the game flow, like with her assist to Sophia Smith in the opening goal. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle were on limited minutes, and while the latter showed how she can raise the team’s ceiling, her inconsistent play proved why the team is easing her back from injury.

Sophia Smith arrived

The Portland Thorns forward was the deserved woman of the match. She got it done on the stat sheet with two goals — the fourth USWNT player to score two goals in her Women’s World Cup debut — and one assist, and she proved why she is the face of the next generation for the United States. Smith was dynamic on the ball, and her ability to take on defenders brings an added dimension to the U.S. attack. Her play on the international stage was an extension of what she has done at club level, but she proved she is the most dangerous attacker for the United States, and the more focus defenses put on her, the more that will help everyone else around her. For as easy as it is to be pessimistic about the United States’ performance Friday night, there was a lot to be excited about it starting with Smith.

Forecasting Netherlands matchup

The Dutch play Portugal on Sunday, so it’s up in the air a day after the United States’ win how it will play without star forward Vivianne Miedema, who tore her ACL in December. It still is a strong squad with Daniëlle van de Donk and Lieke Martens, which is why all eyes will be on Andonovski’s lineup. The U.S. must be more in sync in its attack and the defense will be tested, especially goalie Alyssa Naeher. How the United States performs at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday will give fans a better outlook on its chances to win its third straight World Cup title.