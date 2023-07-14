How New England Native Alyssa Naeher Can Cement Legacy At World Cup

Alyssa Naeher has been the United States’ undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper for the past seven years, and the 2023 FIFA World Cup could cement her legacy in team history.

The position has had a clear succession line since 1999. The top goalie has gone from Briana Scurry to Hope Solo and now Naeher heading into the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Scurry built the foundation for U.S. soccer, but Solo is the most decorated star with some of the best on-field moments in team history. She has won two Olympic gold medals, a World Cup, two Golden Gloves and a Bronze Ball at the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

Solo’s off-the-field issues and disputes with the federation led to a suspension. Her falling out also led to the ascension of Naeher, who had been the clear No. 2 behind Solo, as the top goalkeeper for the United States.

Naeher was one of the best goalies in the National Women’s Soccer League, and she translated that into her international career.

The Bridgeport, Conn., native guided the United States to three shutouts in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA World Cup and helped the U.S. repeat as World Cup champions. Her national reputation rose to the point of getting a day, Nov. 13, named after her in Connecticut.

Nahaer has been a steady hand for the United States, and this year’s World Cup would put her in contention with Solo as the best goalkeeper in team history.

She already has one more World Cup title than Solo; granted, she was a backup in 2015, when Solo won her World Cup. But if the United States three-peats, that would put Naeher plus-one over Solo as the starting goalkeeper at a World Cup and give her three total.

Another case in Naeher’s favor is stronger opposing competition. It might not be fair to Solo, but that’s the nature of time — it’s why Pelé’s accomplishments are viewed differently than Lionel Messi’s or Bill Russell’s compared to LeBron James’.

Women’s soccer continues to grow, especially as other nations put more investment into the women’s game. There is more depth of high-quality players than there was a decade ago, and there are more quality minds in the game than there were in the past.

Goalkeeper does not exist independently of a team — a strong defense played a huge part in the United States’ World Cup victories — but if Naeher plays well in Australia and New Zealand and helps the U.S. win its fifth World Cup, it would be hard to argue she isn’t the best goalkeeper in the program’s history.