Grant Williams reportedly landed a long-term contract with a boatload of guaranteed money, and while he departed a perennial contender in the Boston Celtics, he will join a Western Conference hopeful in the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams reportedly was traded to the Mavericks in a three-team deal involving the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics reportedly landed a pair of second-round picks for the 24-year-old forward, who entered the offseason as a restricted free agent.

Williams is more than content with how the situation played out.

“The talent on this team is absurd,” Williams told The Athletic’s Jared Weiss on Wednesday night after the trade was initially reported. “Kyrie (Irving) and Luka (Doncic), being able to put two superstars of that nature, two top 10 players or whatever you want to say, Kyrie is one of the best point guards in the league still.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the headliners of Doncic and Irving, Dallas traded for a defensive anchor in Richaun Holmes and signed Seth Curry in free agency after selecting lottery pick Dereck Lively and Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Mavericks currently are 23-1 to win the NBA title and 12-1 to win the Western Conference on FanDuel Sportsbook. Only the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have shorter odds to win the conference.

“In terms of coaching, in terms of front office, in terms of Mark Cuban, it’s a franchise you’ve always heard great things about,” Williams told The Athletic.

He added: “I’m excited to go to a new city, to embrace the new culture and fans. Just enjoy the moment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Williams also shared he understood a trade could take place this offseason and doesn’t fault the Celtics for making the move. He was seeking a long-term contract the Celtics were not in position to give him, especially after landing Kristaps Porzingis in a trade two weeks prior.