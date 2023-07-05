Celtics Reportedly Trade Grant Williams In Three-Team Deal

Grant Williams’ time with the Boston Celtics appears to be drawing to a close.

The Celtics have reportedly agreed to a three-team trade that will see Grant Williams join the Dallas Mavericks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



– Mavs: Grant Williams

– Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

– Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

The deal will reportedly see the Celtics land multiple second-round picks, while the Mavericks land Williams — with the San Antonio Spurs swooping in to acquire Reggie Bullock and an unprotected pick swap in 2030 from Dallas.

Story continues below advertisement

Charania noted the contractual details in the deal, with Williams and Dallas agreeing to a four-year, $54 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade. Boston will land three second-round picks (2024, 2025 and 2028), according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Boston is landing three second-round picks in the deal, including a 2024, 2025 and 2028, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/3u3WGak6Yi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Mavericks were all reportedly in the mix for Williams, but he winds up in Dallas to join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in their attempt to make a postseason return.

Boston didn’t get what it wanted in the end, reportedly settling for multiple second-round picks instead of the first rounder they were hoping to land. The Celtics didn’t have much leverage, however, settling to save some money by not retaining Williams and entering the next tax threshold.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics look thin on the bench with the departure of Williams, as Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett will enter the season as their only experienced bench forwards. They will earn around $6 million in a traded-player exception, however.