Here’s Police Report From Incident Involving Patriots’ Jack Jones

Jack Jones was “in possession” and “in control” of a black duffel bag, which he placed onto the belt of an X-ray machine in Terminal B at Logan Airport on Friday, according to the police report from the arrest of the New England Patriots cornerback.

According to the police report, the black duffel bag contained an unlocked black Glock handgun box which held two loaded firearms and two additional loaded magazines. The firearms were identified as two 9mm guns — one Glock 43x, 9mm and one Glock 19, 9 mm — and upon reaching the scene the police trooper removed both magazines while locking the slides to the rear. The trooper then proceeded to review security footage from the TSA checkpoint and learned Jones was in possession of the duffel bag before it went through the X-ray.

The duffel bag, which had a white tag attached with the words “UFC” and “Jones, Jack,” also held pairs of white socks and articles of clothing that appeared to be men’s clothing, per the report. For what it’s worth, the Patriots visited the UFC headquarters last summer.

You can read the full police report here, courtesy of the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan:

Here is the police report from Jack Jones’ arrest, followed by the list of charges he faces.



Jones’ attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, to reporters: “I expect that the evidence is going to show he had no knowledge of what was going on.”@BostonHerald story: https://t.co/ATb1TYc22U pic.twitter.com/6peeBdouD2 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 20, 2023

Jones on Tuesday was arraigned at municipal court in East Boston. He was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones reportedly pleaded not guilty and posted $30,000 cash bail. The 25-year-old is scheduled to re-appear in court Aug. 18.

Jones did not speak directly with reporters after his court appearance, but his defense attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, offered a statement and answered a few questions on his behalf.

“He had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day,” Scapicchio told reporters outside the courthouse, per MassLive. “And I expect that the evidence is going to show that he had no knowledge of what was going on.”

Scapicchio deflected when asked for Jones’ take on the situation and instead shared how answers would be provided during the criminal case. She stated how Jones, as it currently stands, was the recipient of an accusation and that he should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Scapicchio used much of her time with reporters to blast the media and social media for framing Jones for being, as she put it, a “thug,” since his arrest Friday.