How Aaron Rodgers Views Heightened Expectations For Jets

When Aaron Rodgers showed up for the start of the 19th training camp of his career Thursday, the setting was much different with him now on the New York Jets.

But the expectations surrounding the four-time NFL MVP remain the same even if the Jets haven’t had those same heightened expectations in recent years.

With the Jets acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, he’s expected to lift up a New York squad that showed promise a season ago, but ultimately finished last in the AFC East at 7-10. It’s a lot to ask the 39-year-old Rodgers to be the difference in getting the Jets to the postseason and snap a 12-year playoff drought — the largest active streak in the NFL — but he’s embracing it all.

“It’s spectacular,” Rodgers told reporters Thursday, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Quarterback play was New York’s downfall last season with the Jets getting next to nothing out of 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and some inspired play from backup Mike White, but that still didn’t translate into many wins.

Having Rodgers at the facility and on the field has given the Jets a renewed sense of confidence. And Rodgers’ teammates certainly are thinking big with the talented gunslinger now on their side.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush, man: We want to win the Super Bowl,” Jets wideout Garrett Wilson told reporters, per Cimini. “You don’t make the moves like we did unless you want to get there.”

New York’s first practice of training camp was “sloppy,” according to Cimini, but that’s to be expected with Rodgers trying to get acclimated to his new weapons.

Rodgers can see the potential in the Jets, though, not only this year but beyond. And much will be on his shoulders to make sure New York reaches it.

“I love being around the young energy, the excitement,” Rodgers said. “There’s a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts, many of them. … When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting, knowing you can do something. You’ve got a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”