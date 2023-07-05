Jeremy Swayman Among Bruins To File Before NHL Arbitration Deadline

The Boston Bruins had three players file for salary arbitration ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, including goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

The NHL Players’ Association released the list of 22 players Wednesday, and the other two Bruins players to do so were Trent Frederic and Ian Mitchell.

Salary arbitration hearings are set to take place between June 20 and Aug. 4 for players that filed. The Bruins can still negotiate with Swayman, Frederic and Mitchell between now and then.

The three restricted free agents that filed must reach an agreement to a new contract since they are confined to the team. The team and player present a salary they come up with to a neutral third party and argue their cases to an arbitrator. The arbitrator will decide how much is appropriate no longer than 48 hours after the hearing takes place.

If the team decides the amount the arbitrator puts forth is too much, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whatever team they please.

Boston has until 5 p.m. ET. Friday to file for arbitration for Reilly Walsh and Marc McLaughlin that did not do so themselves.