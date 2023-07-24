Ken Rosenthal Believes Red Sox Moving Closer To Buyers

As the Red Sox remain on a hot streak in July, the wins continue to move the ballclub towards the ability to add pieces next week at the MLB trade deadline.

In his notebook article on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted the progress that the Red Sox have made in positioning themselves among potential buyers and sellers.

Here is what Rosenthal wrote on the week ahead for the Red Sox:

Coming out of the All-Star break, I wrote about six teams on the bubble. As I’ve mentioned, the buy/sell decision is not always either/or, and several teams likely will do both at once. Still, the Mets probably are more sell than buy at this point, the Red Sox and Padres more buy then sell.

The Red Sox approach their upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves, Boston is 53-47 and just two games out of a wild card spot in the American League.

If the Red Sox can keep their winning ways going in upcoming series against Atlanta and San Francisco, Boston further establishes themselves as buyers at next week’s trade deadline.