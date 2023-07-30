Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was quick to turn the page Saturday night in the Bay Area.

Jansen only threw one pitch in the middle game between Boston and San Francisco at Oracle Park. After the Red Sox knotted the contest with a two-run ninth inning, J.D. Davis jumped on the first pitch he saw from Jansen, launching it 387 feet to seal a 3-2 win for the Giants.

It probably wasn’t the easiest pill to swallow for the Red Sox, who entered the clash with a five-game win streak and showed a lot of late-game fight. But Jansen chose not to dwell on the defeat.

“You just got to let this one out,” Jansen told reporters, per MassLive. “You could say it was just bad luck. Luck was not on my side today, so that’s how I’ve got to see it. You can’t keep worrying about this one. It was just one pitch. He hit it off the (left field foul) pole. I tip my cap to him. The majority of the time, they’re either going to miss it or (hit into an out). He got this one. It sucks.

“But that’s why we’re here, to keep grinding. We’ve got to focus on the next one and get back out there and compete and help this team win. We know where we want to go — get to the playoffs. And nothing’s going to be easy. So we have to keep fighting.”

The fight continues for Boston on Sunday when it wraps up its three-game set in San Francisco. NESN’s full coverage of the series finale begins at 3 p.m. ET.