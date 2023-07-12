Milan Lucic Experiences Joyful Reunion With Bruins Star

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was back in the city where he spent the first eight years of his career on Wednesday.

Lucic strolled the streets of Boston and made sure to stop at one of his favorite eateries. Lucic, who signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Boston at the outset of free agency, even had a reunion with a Bruins teammate.

Lucic and Bruins star forward David Pastrnak were sure glad to see each other, giving one another a big hug as they get ready to be teammates once again.

“We’re back, baby,” Lucic told Pastrnak in a team-provided video. “We’re back.”

Pastrnak wasn’t the prolific goal-scorer he is now when he last shared the ice with Lucic. The two were teammates during the 2014-15 season, which was Lucic’s last showing with the Bruins and Pastrnak’s first campaign. Pastrnak, who was 18 years old at the time of his NHL debut, tallied 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 46 games during his rookie season.

Lucic and Pastrnak are now clearly at different points in their career. Lucic, 35, is entering his 17th NHL season as he rejoins the Bruins, looking to provide a spark as a bottom-six forward. Meanwhile, Pastrnak is one the faces of Boston’s franchise now and finished in the top three in Hart Trophy voting this season after compiling 61 goals and 52 assists for 113 points.

Lucic and Pastrnak won’t be on the same line this upcoming season, but it’s evident they are just thrilled with the opportunity to be teammates again.