Milan Lucic Visits Boston Eatery Ahead Of Bruins Return

As Milan Lucic prepares to return to the Boston Bruins for the first time since the 2014-15 season, the 35-year-old took time Wednesday to reacquaint himself with the city in a few visits.

Among the stops on Lucic’s tour was grabbing an Italian sub for lunch at one of his favorite sandwich shops.

“You know I can’t come to town without getting one,” Lucic said as his framed jersey hung in the background, per a video tweeted by the Bruins.

It’s safe to say Lucic is hungry for his return to the Black and Gold.

Across eight seasons in Boston, Lucic tallied 139 goals in 566 games and helped the Bruins bring home the Stanley Cup in 2011.