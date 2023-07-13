Milan Lucic Knows Bruins Fans’ Expectations, He Plans To Deliver

One of the reasons Boston Bruins fans endeared themselves to Milan Lucic is because the 35-year-old forward never shied away from the physical aspect of the game.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Dropping the Gloves,” former NHL tough guy John Scott asked the 16-year veteran if he still believed in his ability to fight.

“I do,” Lucic said. “That’s part of me being me. I’ve always enjoyed it. I’ve always enjoyed that part of the game. I mean, Boston fans wouldn’t like it if I didn’t do that. I’ve just got to bring myself and that’s part of me being me.”

Lucic has never been one to back away from a fight or even a big hit. Scott even asked Lucic what he would do if the overall No. 1 pick Connor Bedard was skating toward him, open ice in Game 1 of the NHL season.

Story continues below advertisement

“You got to run him over,” Lucic said as a matter of fact.

In his own locker room, Lucic is looking forward to playing with one of the Bruins’ current tough guys, Trent Frederic.

“I have watched the Bruins (last season) a bunch and I’ve watched his game a lot,” Lucic said. “The game that sticks out to me this year was his game in LA. He got in a fight with (Brendan) Lemieux and boom he ended up scoring two goals after that and one was the game-winner.

“He ended up being a big part of why they beat the Kings that night and that’s why I’m excited to be a teammate with a guy like that. He’s got spunk to his game. He’s got energy to his game. He’s a fun kid to watch.”

Story continues below advertisement

When Lucic spoke with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney prior to signing his one-year contract on the first day of free agency, one of the things discussed was being a leader to some of the younger players, like Frederic.

“I haven’t talked to him personally yet, but you always look forward to being teammates with guys (like that),” Lucic said. “… I think for him, it’s learning how to (play that way) on a night-to-night basis and if there’s any way I can help him or teach him or bring it out of him; that’s something I’m looking forward to.”