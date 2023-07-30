MLB Rumors: This Team’s Justin Verlander Interest ‘Intensifying’

Could history repeat itself for Justin Verlander ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline?

Verlander was one of the crown jewels of MLB free agency this past winter and ultimately signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Mets. But after reportedly trading Max Scherzer on Saturday, the organization seemingly will at least consider following suit with Verlander before Aug. 1.

And if the Mets do make Verlander, a reunion could be in store. The Astros’ interest in reuniting with the nine-time All-Star is “intensifying,” according to MLB insider Héctor Gómez.

Houston acquired Verlander before the waiver trade deadline in August 2017. The three-time Cy Young winner helped the Astros win the World Series that season before pitching four full campaigns in Houston, where he earned three All-Star selections and the 2022 American League Cy Young Award and helped the franchise tack on another Fall Classic triumph last year.

The Astros should be interested in Verlander. On paper, it would be a great counterpunch to one of their fiercest rivals landing Scherzer amid a tight AL West race. It also would help Houston keep pace with the other contenders in the Junior Circuit, such as the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

Verlander reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he has the final say on where he finishes the season. But after the Mets effectively waved the white flag Saturday, the 40-year-old potentially would welcome a return to familiar surroundings where he’d have an opportunity to pitch in the playoffs again.