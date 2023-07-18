The New York Yankees might be putting together their trade deadline wish list before the time comes on Aug. 1.

Slowly falling apart despite having the second-highest payroll in Major League Baseball, the Yankees are reaching desperation mode with last place creeping in on them in the American League East. New York has done a poor job of navigating its own challenges, whether it’d be Aaron Judge’s injured list trip in May or its bullpen absences, including one season-long suspension.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office becomes proactive as the Yankees reportedly are expressing interest in Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Considering St. Louis intends to run with Tyler O’Neil, who is expected to be activated from the injured list, as the go-to left fielder, New York can be opportunistic having already announced its prioritization in outfield depth moving forward.

“We’ll continue to focus on adding maybe a bat there that could be more of an established everyday offensive contributor in left field,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday when asked about New York’s trade deadline approach.

Aside from how the Cardinals intend to manage their outfield, St. Louis has been atrocious this season, sitting at the bottom of the National League Central after 93 games, making them the ideal candidate for a selling team. Obviously, that’s a plus for a playoff hopeful like the Yankees who are still well within contention for an AL wild-card spot.

Carlson, 24, is a former top-20 prospect who hasn’t played a full season since 2021. He’s hitting .237 with five home runs and 20 RBIs, getting 57 starts for St. Louis so perhaps New York has just the opportunity that Carlson needs.