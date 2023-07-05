The New York Yankees saw relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero earn a season-ending-suspension Wednesday.

Cordero, 31, violated Major League Baseball’s Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, putting an end to the right-handers campaign at 31 games amid his first run in a Yankees uniform.

The decision, which came hours before New York hosted the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, was addressed by franchise star Aaron Judge — who offered his best wishes to all those involved and effected by Cordero’s actions.

“I was pretty upset,” Judge told reporters, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I know a lot of guys on the team are upset. This is in the league’s hands, and the league handed down the suspension. Hopefully he learns from this and becomes a better person.”

Placed on the restricted list, it’s unknown whether or not the Yankees intend to welcome Cordero back next season, upon completing his suspension. Serving as one of the depth pieces in New York’s bullpen after having not thrown since 2020, Cordero recorded a 3.86 ERA, striking out 22 hitters through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

“It’s a sad situation, just thinking about Cordero’s family and wife and kids,” Judge said. “It’s a tough situation that you never, never want anybody to go through.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted that Cordero reached out and informed him that the league was investing him, prompting New York’s skipper to speak with a “large part” of the team on Tuesday, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Cordero’s suspension is slated to be 76 games, the longest of any given for violating that particular league policy.