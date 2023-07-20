The Patriots appear to have a backup plan in place after losing out on signing three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in free agency.

New England reportedly is “in the mix” for New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims, according to The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price. The Jets are expected to release Mims on Thursday if they can’t find a suitable trade partner, per FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna.

With Mims’ tenure with the Jets all but over, the Patriots aren’t the only team lining up to try to land the services of the 2020 second-round pick. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Dallas Cowboys previously engaged with the Jets on “exploratory talks” in trade for Mims.

The Cowboys certainly don’t have the same need at wide receiver that the Patriots do, but that hasn’t stopped Jerry Jones from trying to add in the past. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup highlight the position group for Dallas, which also traded for veteran Brandin Cooks this offseason.

The Patriots don’t have to just worry about the Cowboys in their reported pursuit of Mims. The Pittsburgh Steelers could also be in on the 6-foot-3, 207-pound pass-catcher with Mims having a connection Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, per Anderson. Jackson was Mims’ wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator when Mims played for the Baylor Bears.

The 25-year-old, who tallied just 42 receptions for 676 yards and no touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, wanted out of New York a season ago due to a lack of a role in the Jets offense and requested a trade.

Mims might get his wish now, though, and if the Patriots obtain him from their divisional rivals, Mims would get to see his former team twice a season.