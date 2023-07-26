NFL Veteran Calls Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Disrespectful’ Trash Talker

It appears New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is never going to be well-liked among NFL defenders.

Jones built a bit of a reputation across his two professional seasons, famously drawing the ire of Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns after twisting the Pro Bowl pass rusher’s ankle despite neither player possessing the ball. The reputation has grown through similarly suspect moments against other opponents and visible blow-ups on the Patriots sideline.

The 24-year-old hasn’t even begun his third training camp before having his past brought up.

“Philip Rivers was a good trash talker, but he was never disrespectful,” Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Tuesday, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful. I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ (It was) just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash talk me.'”

Campbell is well-regarded around NFL circles, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2019. He’s a 15-year veteran and has made six Pro Bowl appearances. In short, it doesn’t seem likely he’d make up a story about Jones.

Campbell’s quote came in a round of questions regarding Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ belief that defenders take it easier on him when he’s nice. The soon-to-be 37-year-old agreed, saying Jones was the only one who he thought crossed the line the other way.

As he tries to lead the Patriots offense in a bounce-back season, perhaps Jones can be a tad nicer to his opponents. If for no other reason than his own safety.