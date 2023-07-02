If Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci do indeed call it quits this offseason, Bruins fans can take solace in the fact that they helped Boston secure a free agent on their way out the door.

In fact, it was a bit more than your regular old free agent.

The Bruins re-signed veteran forward Milan Lucic on Saturday, bringing the 2011 Stanley Cup champion back to Boston on a one-year, $1 million deal. It was a relatively easy decision for the 35-year-old, who made it clear he was eager to return to Boston, but he had to make a few calls before putting pen to paper.

“I actually talked to (Krejci and Bergeron) a lot before making this decision to come back,” Lucic said on NESN’s “NHL Free Agency Special” on Saturday. “I asked them how things are, how things have changed and what to look forward to in terms of being a Bruin again.

“I’m really excited about reuniting with the guys. I’m really excited about reuniting with the city. I know Tuukka (Rask) still lives (in Boston). I talked to Ray Bourque. He’s excited I’m back. Terry O’Reilly’s excited that I’m back. I talked to (Bruins president Cam Neeley) a bunch of times and it’s great reuniting with him as well. Chris Kelly, a former teammate, is now an assistant coach so I get to reconnect with him. There’s a lot to look forward to, lots of people I get to reunite with and I’m happy that all of those relationships are coming back together.”

The return of Lucic won’t singlehandedly put the Bruins over the top, but the veteran did make it clear that he was signing back with Boston for the right reasons. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney sure is happy that Lucic is returning, as well, making note of the fact that it might curry favor with B’s fans.

“You know what, (Lucic) loves the game, loves Boston, he’s never indicated anything other than that,” Sweeney said, per team-provided transcript. “He knows it was more of a business decision and he did what was best for his family from there. Whether that was not staying in (Los Angeles) and moving on — and he’s had a terrific career and it’s going to continue. From a hard feelings standpoint, Looch is just a solid person, and he knows where his feet are, and now, he moves them back here because he’s really happy for him and his family to have this opportunity again.”

Lucic isn’t the same player who tallied 139 goals and 203 assists in his eight years with Boston, but he does bring veteran leadership and experience to a club that could be thin in that department depending on a few decisions.