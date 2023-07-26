Patrice Bergeron’s Teammates Flock To Instagram With Messages Of Love

If you ever wondered what type of impact Patrice Bergeron had on his Boston Bruins teammates, just take a gander over to Instagram and look at their stories and posts.

Current Bruins players Jeremy Swayman, A.J. Greer, Trent Frederic, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelyck, Linus Ullmark, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo joined former Boston players Kevan Miller, Zdeno Chara and Tyler Seguin in celebrating whom most referred to as the GOAT in their stories.

And if the stories weren’t enough for Bergeron to feel the love from those he shared the ice with, he would have plenty of posts to sort through from those that have worn the Spoked-B, past and present.

Former captain Chara added a post with several moments from the 14 years he played with Bergeron in Boston including the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Along with McAvoy’s story referring to Bergeron as the GOAT and adding crying emojis, the young defenseman, who is in the running to be the 21st captain in Bruins history, added a post stating No. 37 belongs in the rafters above the ice in TD Garden.

Bruins forward Milan Lucic played his first eight seasons with Bergeron in Boston and was part of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team. Like other members of the Bruins, Lucic notes the Hall of Fame career Bergeron had while wearing the Black and Gold.

Miller also added a post to go along with his story. He retired from hockey and the Bruins following the 2020-21 season due to lower body injuries that didn’t allow the defenseman to continue playing. He spent his entire seven years with Boston.

As Bergeron hangs up his skates and called it a career on Tuesday, Bruins players, as well as the fans will remember the captain as the legend that he was on the ice and the amazing human being he is off the ice, as they thank him for a lifetime of memories.