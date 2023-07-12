Patriots Catch Ricochet Shot In Darrelle Revis, Asante Samuel Beef

Asante Samuel and Darrelle Revis held very similar roles during their time with the New England Patriots.

The two former All-Pro cornerbacks served as lockdown defenders on Super Bowl winning squads in New England, with Samuel capturing two rings in 2003 and 2004, and Revis capturing his lone ring in 2014.

There is no arguing that they were both tremendous players and contributed greatly to the Patriots’ success. Well… Samuel has found a way to argue that.

In an act of defiance against ESPN’s rankings of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Samuel took some time to suggest New York Jets star Sauce Gardner’s value has been inflated by playing in a big market.

“The New York media will take your career to another level,” Samuel initially tweeted in response to ESPN’s poll. “For the record (Seahawks cornerback) Tariq (Woolen) had a better rookie season. They both played outstanding, but what in the hell do ya’ll be watching? Ya’ll are highly influenced by the media, not facts.”

That caused Revis to come to the defense of his fellow Jet.

“Quit being a hater when it comes to rising stars at the cornerback position,” Revis responded. “Be mad at the voters who never considered you ‘shutdown.’ … (I) never was inspired to watch film, but something does jog my memory. I do remember we played (the) Falcons and Rex Ryan made a highlight clip of (you) being double-moved on almost every single route. I recall Rex saying to receivers in our weekly team meetings … ‘If he lines up across from you, double-move him every time.'”

That influenced a response and subsequent ricochet shot in the direction of the Patriots.

“A high school cornerback could have picked this pass off,” Revis told Samuel, sharing a video of his dropped interception in Super Bowl XLII. “this goes to show you ain’t elite. Could have been a hero but you choked and cost your team and Tom Brady another Super Bowl.”

Patriots fans will probably enjoy seeing Samuel get put in his place but probably aren’t thrilled it came in the form of a reference to losing their perfect season.