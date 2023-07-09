Ex-Patriot Rips Bill Belichick While Showing Support For Mac Jones

Asante Samuel believes the Patriots’ starting quarterback hasn’t received many favors from New England’s head coach.

Criticizing Bill Belichick isn’t anything new for Samuel, who seemingly never misses an opportunity to take aim at his former coach. The retired cornerback’s latest shot at Belichick came through the wire Thursday when Samuel responded to a Twitter user who insisted Mac Jones is bound to prove his doubters wrong in the 2023 season.

“Let’s go Mac! He can actually do good if Bill stop doing stupid (expletive) thinking he got Tom,” Samuel tweeted.

Belichick certainly took a misstep with Jones’ development last offseason when the Patriots appointed Matt Patricia as the team’s offensive play-caller despite no prior experience in that department. The experiment unsurprisingly failed, so much so that Jones’ future in Foxboro was called into question after a promising Pro Bowl season as a rookie.

The future Hall of Fame coach tried to amend his mistake early in the offseason, bringing back old friend Bill O’Brien to call the shots on offense. Jones now is in a much better situation to succeed, and that notion could be taken to another level if the Patriots bring in a difference-maker like DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook.

But no matter how Jones performs in 2023, we’re sure Samuel will find a way to take Belichick to task.