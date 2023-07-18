Patriots’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Expected Injury Return Date

Acquiring JuJu Smith-Schuster was one of the biggest offseason moves made by the Patriots, but he has yet to make his way onto the practice field.

The 26-year-old suffered a knee injury in January during last season’s playoffs. He played through it and helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl. The wide receiver caught 78 passes for 933 yards with three touchdowns in the 2022 regular season.

Now with the Patriots after signing a three-year, $33 million contract, Smith-Schuster has been absent from both OTAs and mandatory minicamp practices. However, things could change relatively soon.

Smith-Schuster plans to be on the field when training camp begins July 26, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. She also reported the wideout made his way to Massachusetts on Monday, a week in advance of when veterans are due to report to camp on July 25.

With DeAndre Hopkins reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, New England is trusting its current wide receivers in Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton.

A healthy Smith-Schuster could play an integral role in the Patriots’ offense under returning offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.