Patriots Losing Out On DeAndre Hopkins ‘Massive Missed Opportunity’

The New England Patriots lost out on a chance to add an explosive weapon to their offense on Sunday.

Despite Matthew Judon not buying it, multiple reports came out that free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will sign with the Titans over the Patriots. And the three-time All-Pro, who visited both New England and Tennessee last month, even seemed to basically confirm the reports on his social media.

By failing to sign Hopkins, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes the Patriots will have to deal with significant repercussions to their offense.

“It feels like a massive missed opportunity and loss for the Patriots and Mac Jones going into a huge year,” Orlovsky said on social media. “No. 1 being because just look at the division. They are worst in the division when it comes to overall skill talent by far and bottom three or bottom four in the conference. So, now you’re going to expect your offense to have enough firepower to compete against the Jets, the Dolphins and the Bills and basically everybody in the AFC, and you don’t. And you also expect your quarterback to take a big step and he’s got not nearly the amount of weapons that other quarterbacks have.”

Even with Hopkins landing with the Titans, New England’s receiving group isn’t in disarray for Jones, but it is lacking a game-changing option.

JuJu Smith-Schuster arguably is the top wideout in New England’s offense after he signed with the Patriots this offseason following the departure of Jakobi Meyers. Smith-Schuster joins a unit that also features DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton as well as rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

But Orlovsky sees the Patriots putting more on another positional group to lift up the offense with Hopkins, who tallied 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Arizona Cardinals last season, taking his talents elsewhere.

“The second thing I think of is there is tremendous pressure now on Bill O’Brien, their play-caller who’s awesome, but also Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki,” Orlvosky said. “It makes me think that New England will major, not minor, in 12 personnel — one back, two tight end and absolutely live in that because they don’t have the people on the outside wide receiver-wise to really contend firepower-wise scoring points with everyone they have to.”