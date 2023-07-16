Matthew Judon was either in denial Sunday afternoon, or he knew something the rest of the NFL world didn’t.

Judon was among those who took to social media following the reported conclusion of the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. Despite the star pass rusher’s best efforts to bring Hopkins to the Patriots, the five-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly is set to take his talents to Tennessee rather than New England.

That is, unless, the several reports from highly credible media members are inaccurate. That’s what Judon jokingly suggested after the Hopkins-Titans news broke.

“Fake news,” Judon tweeted.

Unfortunately for Judon, it appears the Titans and first-year general manager Ran Carthon were willing to do what Bill Belichick and company weren’t: Present Hopkins with a contract offer that satisfied his desires. The 31-year-old wide receiver reportedly will join Tennessee on a two-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Judon soon will have an opportunity to give Hopkins a hard time for his free agency decision, even though the star receiver apparently jumped at the best offer he received. The Patriots and the Titans will meet for two joint practices in Nashville before their preseason matchup at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 25.