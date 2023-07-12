Robert Kraft could be heading to Canton, Ohio in 2024.

The New England Patriots owner was revealed Wednesday as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kraft was one of the 29 candidates of the coach or contributor category. Former general manager and vice president Frank “Bucko” Kilroy and Stanley Morgan were other Patriots nominees for the Class of 2024.

Kraft bought the Patriots for $172 million in 1994, which was then the highest price for an NFL franchise. He’s been credited for turning the franchise around, and New England is the second-most valuable franchise in the NFL, according to Forbes.

The Patriots won six Super Bowls under Kraft’s ownership, and it would not be a surprise if he made the Hall of Fame. He would join Jerry Jones as one of the modern owners to receive the honor — the Dallas Cowboys owner was enshrined in 2017.

The biggest question will be who inducts Kraft. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are intertwined with him, but it’s possible Kraft finds someone else to induct him — Belichick would be seen as a surprise given his history in news conferences.

Coach and contributor committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.