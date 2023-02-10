Robert Kraft Addresses If He’d Ever Consider Selling Patriots

Robert Kraft has been owner of the Patriots since 1994, and for a generation of fans, his name forever will be tied to New England.

The 81-year-old grew up a fan of the team, and he has helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles under his ownership.

The value of NFL teams has increased over the years with the Denver Broncos selling for $4.65 billion last year to the Walton-Penner group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. Dan Snyder wants $7 billion for the Washington Commanders, according to Front Office Sports.

Kraft has helped create a strong reputation for the Patriots, so it’s likely the franchise would be sold for a price within that range. But New England fans shouldn’t worry too much about that idea.

“After my family, the New England Patriots is the most important thing in my life,” Kraft said in a FOX Business interview, per Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “It’s not a business, it’s a part of my family. … I’m never selling. We’ve set it up so it stays in the family for many decades.”

Kraft’s son, Jonathan Kraft, is the president and COO of Kraft Group, the entity that owns the Patriots. So it’s likely he will one day take over as chairman and CEO of the company and thus own the team.

But until that time comes, Robert Kraft will be focused on next season and trying to improve in order for New England to play competitive games in January. The owner also is focused on bringing Tom Brady back to the Patriots for a ceremonial one-day contract to celebrate the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s legacy with the team.