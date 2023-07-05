Tom Brady and Robert Kraft reunited at a star-studded event in the Hamptons, an image that surely will go over well with New England Patriots fans.

Brady and Kraft were two of the hundreds of celebrities on hand at the annual white part hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin.

Brady posted a photo alongside Kraft on Instagram.

A literal movie – white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment also were on hand, which caused many to question why Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams cracked the roster. Williams was dealt a number of ricochet shots on social media after posting a few photos himself.

Brady and Kraft won’t have to wait long to see each other again with the Patriots planning a ceremony to honor the now-retired quarterback at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.