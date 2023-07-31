Red Sox Affiliate Ends Series With Walk-Off Victory

Around the Red Sox organization this weekend, a series of walk-off finishes occurred across multiple levels.

While the big league club dropped the series to the San Francisco Giants on back-to-back walk-off losses, a win in the final at-bats worked in Boston’s favor back on the East Coast.

On Sunday, the WooSox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, completed a suspended game from Saturday with a 4-3 win. David Hamilton, who continues to grow with the organization after being acquired in exchange for Hunter Renfroe after the 2021 season, knocked in the game-winning run on an RBI single.

DAVID HAMILTON WALK-OFF SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/c6MD7spXcz — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 30, 2023

Worcester sits in fourth place in the East division of the International League in the second half of the 2023 MiLB season. The WooSox now hit the road to begin the month of August with a series in Syracuse against the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.