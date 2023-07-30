The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants needed extra innings to decide the rubber match of their three-game series with the Giants coming out on top 4-3.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 56-49 on the season while the Giants improved to 58-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

San Francisco left fielder Joc Pederson was the hero for the Giants, knocking in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning off Red Sox reliever Mauricio Llovera.



The Red Sox were able to get out of a bases-loaded 10th inning only to find themselves in the same situation in the eleventh, not able to stop the Giants from winning the series.

The Red Sox and Giants traded leads with neither team able to muster up much offense. Boston collected three runs on eight hits with the Giants not faring much with four runs on 11 hits.

Both Boston and San Francisco depleted their benches, pinch-hitting up and down the lineups trying to get an advantage at the plate.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pederson’s single in the 11th inning gave the Giants the walk-off win and the series victory for San Francisco. The left fielder went 1-for-4 from the plate.



— Justin Turner continues to punish the Giants as the 38-year-old veteran crushed a two-run bomb in the eighth inning to give the Red Sox the short-lived lead heading into the ninth.

— Adam Duvall hit his ninth home run of the season in the seventh inning getting the Red Sox on the board with their first run of the game. The center fielder finished 1-for-3 from the plate with a walk.

Duvall sends one deep! pic.twitter.com/0yJy0iirjL — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 30, 2023

WAGER WATCH

