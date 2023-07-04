Red Sox Cautious With Brayan Bello For Series Against Rangers

BOSTON — The Red Sox don’t plan on taking any chance with starting pitcher Brayan Bello during their latest series, against the Texas Rangers.

Quickly developing into the pitcher that the Red Sox envisioned during Bello’s growth in the minor leagues, Boston has been able to lean on the 24-year-old to help stabilize the rotation this season. This comes especially convenient considering how injuries all across the diamond have hampered the Red Sox in a multitude of ways.

Therefore, Boston isn’t taking any chances on using Bello during its series with the Rangers at Fenway Park, despite his eligibility to start in the series with regular rest.

“We have to take care of him, that’s important,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained Tuesday. “He’s been pitching seven, eight, seven, seven, seven, eight (innings), so we have to take care of him.”

Bello is 5-5 thus far, pitching to a 3.08 ERA in 13 starts, seven of which he’s gone six or more innings.

In the month of June particularly, Bello has been tremendous for the Red Sox, going 3-2 with a 2.14 ERA, allowing eight runs through 33 2/3 innings pitched while also holding opponents to a .174 batting average.

Boston, in light of its abrupt need to adjust the starting staff on short notice, went with reliever Brennan Bernardino to pitch as the team’s opener in their Fourth of July matchup with the Rangers.